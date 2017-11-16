Police Investigate Threat Against Gettysburg Parade

GETTYSBURG (AP) – A threat made against the annual Gettysburg Remembrance Parade is under investigation by federal officials. Parade organizers are asking attendees not to bring backpacks or coolers to the events scheduled for this weekend. They also say people can not carry caps, powder, ammunition or any other explosive devices. Gettysburg Borough Police said they are working with State Police and the FBI to ensure everyone’s safety. Parade attendees are asked to report any suspicious activity to authorities.

