Area Nuclear Plant Operator Fails Drug Test

DELTA (AP) – A control room operator at the Peach Bottom Atomic Power Station has been barred from the controls after failing a drug test. A spokesman for the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission says the employee tested positive for a controlled substance. The commission is investigating after being notified of the failed test last week by the plant’s owner, Exelon. The operator’s access to the plant has been frozen pending further review. The NRC spokesman says control room operator is considered a “position of high responsibility” and failed tests are taken very seriously.

