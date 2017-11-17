Dauphin County Commissioner Running For Congress

HARRISBURG (AP) – Another Republican will pursue the congressional seat being vacated by Republican Congressman Charles Dent. Dauphin County Commissioner Mike Pries said he’ll seek the party’s nomination to run for the 15th District seat in the May 15 primary election. Also running are Lehigh County Commissioner Marty Nothstein and two Republican state representatives, Ryan Mackenzie and Justin Simmons. Dent is not running again for the seat he’s held since 2005. Democrat Bill Leiner, a former Lehigh County commissioner, is also running.

Related