Extraordinary Day Of Giving Underway Today

LANCASTER – Lancaster County’s largest day of giving takes place this Friday. For the past five years, the Extraordinary Give has raised $22.5 million for more than 500 organizations. On Friday, every dollar donated at www.ExtraGive.org will be stretched with at least $500,000 from the Lancaster County Community Foundation, Rodgers & Associates, The S. Dale High Family Foundation, and community partners.You can find out more about it as well as the list of organizations that will accept your financial donations this Friday by clicking on the banner below.

