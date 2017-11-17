Fire At Chester County Senior Living Community

WEST CHESTER (AP) – At least 20 people have been injured in a massive fire at a Chester County senior living community. The blaze was reported around 11 p.m. Thursday at Barclay Friends Senior Living Community in West Chester. The fire quickly spread to multiple buildings, forcing residents to evacuate outside into the cold. Dozens of residents lined up along the street, wrapped in blankets, many of them in wheelchairs. Chester County emergency officials say at least 20 people have been taken to area hospitals for treatment. The extent of their injuries was not immediately known. A spokeswoman for Main Line Health says area hospitals also are providing shelter to some additional residents.

Related