Lancaster Salvation Army Kettle Bell Ringers Needed

LANCASTER – The Salvation Army of Lancaster is in need of volunteer bell ringers as part of their annual Kettle Campaign. Capt. Timothy Sheehan says the campaign is a critical aspect of their fundraising activities. This year’s goal is $200,000. The annual Kettle Campaign runs through December 24. Volunteers ring the bells at 30 retail locations throughout the region, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, except Sundays. Volunteer bell-ringers can “stand a kettle” for whatever amount of time their schedule allows. It’s a great family activity to show children the meaning of Christmas, and the importance of giving back. To volunteer as a bell-ringer, contact Adrienne Kautz at 717-397-7565 or email to Adrienne.Kautz@use.salvationarmy.org

