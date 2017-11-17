PA Gambling Expansion Spotlighted

LANCASTER – Saturday afternoon’s Spotlight features Dianne Berlin with Casino Free PA discussing Pennsylvania’s gambling expansion legislation which is now law. The hurriedly passed measure morphed into a 900-plus page bill which allows for online gambling, 10 mini casinos, truck stop gambling, and gambling at airports. Communities can opt out of the mini casinos and the truck stop gambling. Hear more on Saturday afternoon’s Spotlight at 12:30 on WDAC and 2 p.m. on 1075Alive. You can listen to the program online right now at wdac.com under “podcasts.”

Related