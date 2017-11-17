PA Jobless Rate Sees New Post-Recession Low

HARRISBURG (AP) – Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate dropped in October to a new post-recession low, although the labor force, employment and payrolls all shrank during the month. The state Department of Labor and Industry said the unemployment rate was 4.7% last month, down one-tenth of a percentage point. The national rate was 4.1% in October. A survey of households found that Pennsylvania’s civilian labor force shrank for the fifth straight month, this time by 16,000, after hitting a record high in May. Employment and unemployment were both down, as well. A separate survey of employers showed seasonally adjusted non-farm payrolls dropped by 4,300 in October, a month after hitting a record high close to 6 million. Today’s figures are preliminary and could change.

