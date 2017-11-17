Ridge Recovering From Heart Attack

AUSTIN, TX (AP) – The wife of former PA Gov. Tom Ridge says he’s in the early stages of recovery from a heart attack, a day after undergoing an emergency heart procedure. The 72-year-old Ridge remained hospitalized in critically stable condition today in Austin, Texas, where he had been attending a Republican Governors Association conference. Michele Ridge says it’s going to be “day-to-day.” He was at his hotel when he called for help Thursday morning. He underwent a cardiac catheterization and is now resting comfortably and responding to doctors Ridge, a Republican, was a two-term governor from 1995 to 2001 and was the first Homeland Security Secretary serving under President George W. Bush until 2005.

