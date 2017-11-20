A Possibility of Parole From A Life Sentence

LANCASTER, (AP) – A Pennsylvania woman who was sentenced to life in prison for her role in the stalking and killing of a fellow teen is facing the possibility of parole. Authorities say 43-year-old Tabatha Buck and her accomplices Lisa Michelle Lambert and Lawrence Yunkin killed 16-year-old Laurie Show in 1991. Prosecutors argued the teen girls slashed Show’s throat at her home in Lancaster County because Lambert saw her as a romantic rival for Yunkin. Buck was 17 at the time. Her resentencing follows a 2012 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that deemed life sentences against juveniles as unconstitutional. The resentencing hearing is scheduled for this morning. Lambert is not eligible for resentencing because she was 19 at the time of Show’s death. WPMT-TV reports Yunkin received parole in 2004.

