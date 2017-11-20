House Judiciary Committee Considers Credit/Debit Card Skimming Bill

HARRISBURG – Legislation authored by state Rep. Kristin Phillips-Hill of York Co. that would aid in prosecution of identity thieves is scheduled to be voted Tuesday, Nov. 21, by the House Judiciary Committee. House Bill 1918, which has support from members on both sides of the aisle, would update and upgrade Pennsylvania law to help prevent, eliminate and punish the use of fraudulent credit/debit card devices. The legislation would make it illegal to use or possess any device capable of accessing information encoded on the computer chip, magnetic strip or stripe or other storage mechanism of a payment card. Current cases are prosecuted under theft and identity theft statutes.

