LANCASTER – According to LNP, Lancaster County Community Foundation’s Extraordinary Give 2017 event received more than $8.6 million. That is nearly 52,000 individual gifts in 24 hours. That rate of giving brakes down into $360,000 an hour — or $100 a second. The money is donated to 464 nonprofit organizations, in Lancaster County’s single biggest day. Sam Bressi, president and CEO of the Foundation, says that he would like to raise the goal for 2018 to $10 million.

