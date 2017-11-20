Legislation For Job Opportunities For Individuals With Disabilities

HARRISBURG – Today, the House Labor and Industry Committee unanimously approved the Employment First Act sponsored by Reps. Bryan Cutler from Lancaster Co and Dan Miller from Allegheny Co. The bipartisan legislation would prioritize community inclusion and offer the opportunity for individuals with disabilities to work in a wide range of jobs. The bill calls for state agencies to employ individuals with disabilities in at least 7 percent of the overall state workforce. It, however, does not require state agencies to give preference in hiring to people with disabilities.

An oversight commission, with people who have disabilities making up more than half of members, would set measurable goals for improving the percentage of workers with disabilities in Pennsylvania. It would also issue an annual progress report.