LANCASTER (AP) – A Lancaster Co. woman who was sentenced to life in prison for her role in the stalking and killing of a fellow teen will be eligible for parole, likely in 2020 . Authorities say 43-year-old Tabatha Buck and her accomplices Lisa Michelle Lambert and Lawrence Yunkin killed 16-year-old Laurie Show in 1991. Prosecutors argued the teen girls slashed Show’s throat at her home in Lancaster County because Lambert saw her as a romantic rival for Yunkin. Buck was 17 at the time. Her resentencing follows a 2012 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that deemed life sentences against juveniles as unconstitutional. During today’s hearing, Lancaster County President Judge Dennis Reinaker ordered Buck’s sentence be 28 years to life. Buck has already served nearly 26 years, meaning she will be eligible for a parole hearing in just over two years. Laurie’s parents read a statement, expressing their wishes that Buck not be released. Lambert is not eligible for resentencing because she was 19 at the time of Show’s death. Yunkin received parole in 2004.

