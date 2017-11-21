At Least 666 Bears Killed On First Hunting Weekend

HARRISBURG (AP) – The Pennsylvania Game Commission says at least 666 bears were killed across the state over the weekend. The mandated count was brought in early afternoon Sunday after the beginning of the season on Saturday. Pennlive.com reports the weather over the weekend favored the animals – resulting in a lower total of bears killed on the first day of the hunting season than in previous years. Rain over the weekend reduced visibility for many hunters. Despite these conditions, a 700-pound bear was killed in Venango County and a 648-pound bear was killed in Wayne County. The firearms hunting season for bear continues Monday through Wednesday, November 20-22.

