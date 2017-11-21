Guns Stolen From A Store In Mt. Joy

Posted on by GregBarton

LANCASTER,  (AP) – Police are investigating after 70 guns were stolen from a sporting goods store in Pennsylvania. Authorities say the burglary happened around 9:15 p.m. Saturday at Kinsey’s Outdoors in Mount Joy. Northwest Regional Police say the glass doors of the building were damaged, and the suspects fled shortly before officers arrived. Police say most of the weapons stolen were handguns. None have been recovered so far. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is assisting with the ongoing investigation.

