Bill To Bring Collaborative Law To PA Passes House Committee

HARRISBURG – With unanimous support, the House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday approved legislation by Rep. Kate Klunk of Hanover to speed up the legal process and reduce the financial and emotional toll placed upon those involved in some court proceedings. Klunk said, “Court proceedings, such as divorce, can be very traumatizing for everyone involved, especially children. Collaborative law particularly benefits children as divorce proceedings are expedited and handled in a manor respectful of the two parties and children,” Klunk’s legislation, House Bill 1644, would codify the collaborative law process, which is already used by hundreds of attorneys in the state. Collaborative law is a voluntary alternative dispute resolution process for parties that seek to have their legal matters resolved outside the courtroom. Parties enter into collaborative law agreements voluntarily and it cannot be court ordered. The legislation now goes to the full House for consideration.

