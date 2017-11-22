Three Teenagers Charged With Rape AT York Fair

YORK, (AP) – Three teen boys have been charged with raping a 14-year-old girl at gunpoint near a Pennsylvania fair. Court documents show the boys followed the victim around the York Fair Sept. 22 and convinced her to leave the area with them. The victim told police she noticed one of the teens was carrying a gun. According to court records, the teens led the victim to a secluded area where they forced her to perform sexual acts with a gun at her head. The girl told investigators she was taken to another unidentified location where the boys raped her. The suspects, all 16, were arraigned Tuesday. They have been charged with rape, unlawful restraint and terroristic threats.

