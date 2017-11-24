A Grinch Steals From The National Christmas Center In Lancaster

LANCASTER, A proverbial Grinch broke into the National Christmas Center and emptied the safe inside earlier this month. According to LNP the thief (or thieves) used a ladder propped behind the building to enter through an upper window, into the attic and then the main part of the store, according to police reports. There they broke the lock on a safe and took everything inside, about $1,600 in cash, police said in an information report released Tuesday. The theft happened between 8 p.m. Nov. 7 and 8:20 a.m. Nov. 8. About 20,000 people visit the National Christmas Center each year to see its exhibits portraying the first Christmas and Christmas traditions around the world. Police said they have no suspects in the theft and ask anyone with information to call 717-299-7650.

