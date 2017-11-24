Auditor General Releases Report On DNC Philadelphia 2016 Host Committee

HARRISBURG – Auditor General Eugene DePasquale said a review of the Democratic National Convention Philadelphia 2016 Host Committee’s financial records showed that a $10 million state grant was expended according to the grant agreement and that, because the grant agreement did not contain a specific claw – back provision, the committee is not required to pay back any of the money. Depasquale explained what the document acutally stated, which was one sentence directing loosely how to spend the grant money. He also reported that not one grant agreement in the last 10 yrs has ever included a claw-back provision.

