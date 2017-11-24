Final Two Remains Recovered In West Chester Senior Center

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Investigators have recovered the remains of the final two victims of a fire at a Pennsylvania senior living community. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives says the remains were found Wednesday inside the charred shell of Barclay Friends Senior Living Community in West Chester, near Philadelphia. Investigators had located the remains of the first two victims on Tuesday. The blaze tore through the complex last Thursday night. More than two dozen people were injured and 133 residents were displaced. Chester County’s district attorney said Monday that four residents were unaccounted for, including a husband and wife. The victims have not yet been identified. Investigators say the focus now will be on trying to determine the origin and cause of the fire.

