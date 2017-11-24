Funds Raised For A Homeless Man Goes Way Up

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – A New Jersey woman who was helped by a homeless man when she ran out of gas in Philadelphia has raised more than $50,000 to help him. Kate McClure started the Gofundme.com campaign earlier this month after she said she ran out of gas on Interstate95 and a homeless man named Johnny Bobbitt Jr. offered to walk a few blocks to buy her some with his last $20. McClure says she didn’t have any money to repay him at the time but she’s returned to the roadway several times to give him cash, clothes and food. After a few visits, she started the fundraiser with the hopes of using the money toward housing and other expenses for the 34-year-old Bobbitt. Nearly 1,700 people had donated to the campaign as of Wednesday afternoon. As of Thursday the number of people had jumped to 10,00 people and they had raised over $280,000.



