Lititz Man Arrested After Thanksgiving Day Road Rage Incident

LITITZ – A Lancaster county man was arrested following a road rage incident involving a shotgun on Thanksgiving Day. 20 year old Laquane Thomas of Lititz was southbound on Lititz Pike when another vehicle, operated by a Reinholds man, merged in front of him when the lanes went from two to one. Thomas began tailgating and honking, and then pulled alongside and began yelling at the Reinholds man. The two then pulled over near Delp Road, at which time Thomas obtained a shotgun from his trunk, chambered a round, and then made a verbal threat towards the Reinholds man while holding the gun. The Reinholds man got into his vehicle, as did Thomas, and continued to follow him while calling 911. Officers were able to stop Thomas on Oregon Pike near North Pointe Blvd, where he was taken into custody. The loaded shotgun, which had been discarded was found by police. Thomas was charged with Simple Assault, Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Terroristic Threats, Tampering with Evidence, Disorderly Conduct, and Carrying a Loaded Weapon. He was committed to Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $25,000 bail.

