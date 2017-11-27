2017 “Naughty Or Nice” Retailers List Available

UNDATED – With many on their computers today looking for bargains on Cyber Monday, the American Family Association hopes shoppers will choose from the “nice” stores on its 2017 “Naughty or Nice” list of retailers. AFA reviewed the websites, media advertising, and in-store signage of top national retailers in an effort to help shoppers know which companies embrace Christmas and which water it down into a generic holiday. For the 2017 list, more than 50 “nice” retailers use “Christmas” on a regular basis and are considered “Christmas friendly.” Some on the “nice” list include ACE Hardware, J.C. Penney, and Walmart. Eighteen companies made the “naughty” list, including Barnes & Noble, Best Buy, and Pet Smart. Click on the banner below see the 2017 “Naughty or Nice” list.

