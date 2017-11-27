Charges Filed After Loud Lancaster County Explosion

CLAY TOWNSHIP – Authorities charged a man in connection with a loud explosion in Clay Township, Lancaster County. Police responded to the 200 block of Wood Corner Road in Clay Township Saturday night after receiving numerous calls about a loud explosion. Police investigated and say 23-year-old Rodney Hursh of Clay Township was among a group of three subjects and admitted to the shooting of a container of a material capable of production of an explosive effect. Due to the nature of the event and the numerous calls received by first responder agencies, and the extreme nature of the public alarm created by the act, Hursh was charged with disorderly conduct.

