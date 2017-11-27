Fatal Hit & Run Investigation In Harford County

EDGEWOOD, MD – Maryland State Police are searching for the driver of a car that struck and killed a man in Harford County. Troopers responded after receiving a 911 call from a passing motorist. Officials said that 31-year-old Cristobal Martinez of Bel Air was struck sometime between 8:15 p.m. and 8:45 p.m. Friday on northbound Route 24 and Route 7 in Edgewood. Martinez died at a nearby hospital. The vehicle involved was identified as a silver 2014 Kia Forte. The driver, who is the suspect, is not being identified at this time. Charges are pending further investigation and consultation with the Harford County State’s Attorney. Anyone with information is asked to contact Maryland State Police at 410-879-2101.

