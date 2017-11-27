Firearms Deer Season Begins In PA & MD

HARRISBURG/ANNAPOLIS – Pennsylvania’s firearms deer season packs promise for hundreds of thousands of hunters as they prepare for the start today. Most of Pennsylvania’s deer harvest comes from hunters participating in the firearms season. It has been the Commonwealth’s principal tool for managing deer for more than a century. It is the season that draws the largest crowd. The season for which some rural schools still close their doors on the opener to allow their students and teachers to hunt. The firearms season opener is the day every deer hunter wants to be afield. About a quarter of the season’s buck harvest occurs on the opener. Pennsylvania’s general firearms season runs from today through Dec. 9. The season for hunting deer with firearms has begun in Maryland. The Maryland Department of Natural Resources said that the two-week season runs through December 9. It allows hunters to shoot sika and white-tailed deer and helps the state manage the deer population. For the first time this year, hunters will be allowed to use certain air guns. Another change is the state’s Apprentice Hunting License Program. It allows first-time hunters the chance to explore the sport with an experienced and licensed guide and mentor.

