Two Vehicles Into Two Separate Lancaster County Buildings

WEST HEMPFIELD/EAST EARL TOWNSHIPS – Two different vehicles crashed into two separate buildings in Lancaster County. Today around 10 a.m., units responded to the 400 block of Reading Road in East Earl Township after a Gehman Feed Mill truck crashed into a church building. Fire crews found one person was trapped and injured. The other incident happened around 11:30 p.m. Sunday when a car crashed into a home in the 3800 block of Concordia Road in West Hempfield Township. Crews had to remove the car from the home. No one was hurt.

