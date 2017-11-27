Two Vehicles Into Two Separate Lancaster County Buildings

Posted on by GregBarton

WEST HEMPFIELD/EAST EARL TOWNSHIPSTwo different vehicles crashed into two separate buildings in Lancaster County. Today around 10 a.m., units responded to the 400 block of Reading Road in East Earl Township after a Gehman Feed Mill truck crashed into a church building. Fire crews found one person was trapped and injured. The other incident happened around 11:30 p.m. Sunday when a car crashed into a home in the 3800 block of Concordia Road in West Hempfield Township. Crews had to remove the car from the home. No one was hurt.

Photo: West Hempfield Fire/Rescue
Photo: “Makin The Hit” Pumpfire

