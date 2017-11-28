Area Senators Propose Zero Based Budgeting

HARRISBURG – Several area state senators plan to introduce a budget reform bill that would require every state agency to build its budget from a starting point of zero dollars. The legislation will require state agencies to justify every dollar of spending. The senators believe this budgeting method will find unrealized savings and efficiencies that can save taxpayers millions of dollars. The bill would be a significant departure from traditional budgeting by which agencies base their projections on the prior year’s figures. Many private sector companies are adopting zero based budgeting. Some of the area state senators offering the proposal includes Scott Martin, Scott Wagner, Mike Folmer, and Mike Regan.

