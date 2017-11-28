Crash Sends Truck Into Lancaster County Church

EAST EARL TOWNSHIP – Three people were injured after a feed mill truck collided with an SUV in Lancaster County and smashed into a church. The crash occurred Monday around 10 a.m. as the SUV was turning from an intersection. The Gehman Feed Mill truck crashed through the front of Bethany Grace Fellowship Church in the 400 block of Reading Road in East Earl Township and wound up inside its gymnasium. No one was inside the gym at the time. East Earl Police Chief Kevin McCarthy says the injuries in the vehicles do not appear to be life-threatening.

Related