Giving Tuesday Today

UNDATED – Today is #GivingTuesday, a day set aside to encourage charity in the Christmas holiday season. Many participating organizations will have individual donations matched today. Some of the faith based organizations involved include Pennsylvania Family Institute, Back to the Bible, Family Research Council, and Northstar Initiative. Others include Bethesda Mission, House of His Creation, Joy-El Ministries, Lancaster Mennonite Conference, Habitat for Humanity, Tidings of Peace Christian School, Transport for Christ, and Lancaster County Council of Churches. Find out more at www.givingtuesday.org.

