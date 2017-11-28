Hunters Encouraged To Share Their Deer Harvest

HARRISBURG – With firearms deer season underway in the Keystone State, those who are successful may wish to donate all or part of their venison through the Hunters Sharing The Harvest program. It’s a registered non–profit donation program for hunters who share their extra venison via a statewide network of participating butchers to food banks across Pennsylvania. The program’s participating butchers are paid for their services through sponsor-supported donations. They help to coordinate the meat deliveries to the local food banks. In turn, the food banks redistribute the venison to more than 5,000 local food assistance provider organizations such as food pantries, missions, homeless shelters, hunger-relief organizations, and churches that play a vital role in helping to fill the gaps for families and individuals at risk of hunger; Hunters Sharing The Harvest has distributed over 1.2 million pounds of donated venison since 1991. For more information, call 1-866-474-2141 or go to www.sharedeer.org.

Related