Proposal Gives Fire Training To PA Students

HARRISBURG – With a shortage of volunteer firefighters across Pennsylvania, legislation has been introduced creating a pilot program between community colleges and secondary schools to provide fire training to students. The number of volunteer firefighters has decreased from 300,000 in the 1970s to 50,000 today. Senate Bill 955 would provide an incentive for community colleges to establish fire training within secondary schools during the school year. Studies found that if students are not joining a volunteer fire company by the time they graduate, they rarely join the firefighting ranks. The legislation is an offspring of a statewide Fire & EMS Study. Senate Bill 955 has been referred to the state Senate Education Committee.

Related