Road Rage Shooting Incident Investigated

RAPHO TOWNSHIP – Police are investigating an apparent road rage shooting incident in Rapho Township, Lancaster County. A male driver reported to police that another motorist fired at his pickup during a pass on Route 72, near Elizabethtown Road, last Thursday morning, just after midnight. Police are seeking a teal-green Chevy Suburban, likely from the early 2000s, and the occupant or occupants of that vehicle. It’s believed a shot was fired by someone in the Suburban. The driver later discovered a bullet strike on the passenger side of his truck. No one was hurt. The shot was fired as the pickup truck driver was passing the Suburban in a legal passing zone. Anyone with information about the Suburban is asked to contact Manheim Borough Police at 717-665-2481.

