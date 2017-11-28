Tougher Penalties For Repeat DUI Offenders

HARRISBURG – PA Senate Transportation Committee Chairman, Sen. John Rafferty of Berks & Chester Counties says he plans to bring legislation up for a vote that would crack down on repeat DUI offenders. Speaking at a Mothers Against Drunk Driving safety event, Rafferty said his committee will take up legislation to strengthen the penalty for homicide by vehicle with a prior DUI offense. Senate Bill 961, sponsored by Sen. Rafferty, would increase the mandatory sentence from the current three years to five years where the defendant has been previously convicted of a DUI. Those with three or more convictions would face even stiffer penalties.

Related