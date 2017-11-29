Area Police Chief Charged With DUI

CAMP HILL (AP) – An area police chief who crashed his truck into a tree and a mailbox has been charged with DUI. Camp Hill Police Chief Douglas Hockenberry was charged following the Nov. 5 crash. The Marysville resident has been on leave from his duties as police chief since he was under investigation. Court records say Hockenberry had a blood alcohol level at twice the legal limit for driving at the time of the crash. Hockenberry has been a member of the Camp Hill Police since 1996. He was promoted to chief in 2013.

Related