Arrests In Area Human Trafficking Case

HARRISBURG – Two men who coerced six victims into prostitution with the false promise of easy money and then used drugs, violence, and threats to control them have been arrested for human trafficking. PA Attorney General Josh Shapiro’s office worked closely with State Police and other law enforcement agencies to build the case. 34-year-old Kenneth Crowell and 50-year-old Barry Schiff coerced six women into a human trafficking ring that operated in Lancaster, York, Montgomery, and Philadelphia Counties and southern New Jersey from 2014 until October 2017.

