Lebanon Rescue Mission Needs Food Donations

LEBANON – Lebanon Rescue Mission’s annual Food Drive is underway. They are seeking donations of non-perishable food items to help fill their food pantry for the year and provide emergency support for other local agencies. Food donations can be dropped off at the mission, at all 8 Lebanon County Fulton Bank branches, First Citizen’s Community Bank branches in Lebanon, Jonestown Bank & Trust locations in Lebanon, Cleona, Jonestown, Newmanstown, and Palmyra, and Turkey Hill locations in Lebanon and Myerstown. They hope to raise 25,000 pounds of food. For more information, contact Lebanon Rescue Mission at 717-273-2301 or their website at www.lebanonrescuemission.org.

