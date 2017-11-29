PA State Officials To Get Pay Raise

HARRISBURG (AP) – The salaries of state lawmakers, judges, and top executive branch officials in Pennsylvania will rise 0.8% in 2018. The increase takes effect Friday for lawmakers and Jan. 1 for judicial and executive branch officials. It’s smaller than last year’s 1.3% increase. Highest-paid is state Supreme Court Chief Justice Tom Saylor, whose salary will rise by about $1,600 to $213,750. Gov. Tom Wolf’s salary will rise about $1,500 to $194,850, although his office says he donates it to charity. Most lawmakers, already the nation’s second-highest paid, will see an increase of about $700 to almost $87,200 in base pay. They also receive per diems, while lawmakers in leadership posts will top out at $136,000.

Related