Pennsylvania Establishes New Apprenticeship Program

HARRISBURG – Gov. Tom Wolf announced a new pre-apprenticeship and apprenticeship program through the Department of Community and Economic Development that will enable more employers to develop the specialized training their workers need in the workplace, while also providing career pathways for students and adults. Wolf said, “The creation of this new program reinforces our commitment to providing job seekers with hands-on training and helps to create a pipeline of highly-skilled talent for employers.” DCED is accepting grant proposals from apprenticeship sponsors such as single employers, employer consortiums, workforce development boards, economic development organizations, labor organizations, career tech schools, community colleges, and community organizations. Eligible apprenticeships must be registered with the Department of Labor and Industry’s Apprenticeship and Training Office (ATO). To learn more about the program or to apply for a grant, go to the DCED website. To register an apprenticeship program, go to the Labor and Industry website.

