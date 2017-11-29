Two Separate Lancaster County Gun Shop Robberies Investigated

LANCASTER COUNTY – Police are investigating robberies at two separate gun shops in Lancaster County. State Police responded to Kerpers Gun Shop in Brecknock Township on Monday morning after an alarm was triggered. The thieves were not able to enter the property through a secured door and fled the scene. Police are not sure if the incident was related to a Nov. 19 robbery at Kinsey’s Outdoors in Mount Joy Township where three suspects smashed a front door and multiple display cases inside stealing 72 handguns. Authorities released pictures of the suspects in that robbery. You can see the pictures below. Anyone with information pertaining to the robbery is asked to contact Northwest Regional Police Detective Kenneth Henry at 717-689-5657, ext. 109.

