Victims Of Chester County Senior Living Fire Identified

WEST CHESTER (AP) – Four victims of a fire that tore through a Chester County senior living community nearly two weeks ago have been identified. The Chester County Coroner’s office says the victims were 93-year-old Mildred Gadde; 85-year-old Theresa Malloy; 89-year-old Delores Parker; and her husband, 92-year-old Thomas Parker. All died of smoke inhalation in the overnight fire at Barclay Friends in West Chester on Nov. 17. The four were originally listed as missing, but officials found their remains last week. The fire displaced 133 residents. The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

