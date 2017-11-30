Democrat Lawmaker To Run For PA Lt. Governor

HARRISBURG (AP) – Next year’s Democrat primary for lieutenant governor in Pennsylvania could be jam-packed. Montgomery County Rep. Madeleine Dean plans to seek the party’s nomination. The 58-year-old lawyer has been in office since 2013. She’s the fifth Democrat to announce that they’ll contest the re-election bid of the party’s sitting lieutenant governor, Mike Stack. March 6 is the deadline for major party candidates to file paperwork for the May 15 primary election ballot. Also running are school nutrition activist Aryanna Berringer, Chester County Commissioner Kathi Cozzone, Braddock Mayor John Fetterman, and Lancaster County Commissioner Craig Lehman. Stack, a former Philadelphia state senator, has had little relationship with Democrat Gov. Tom Wolf, who stripped Stack of police protection after receiving complaints about Stack’s treatment of state employees.

