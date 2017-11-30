Fatality In Lancaster County Multi-Vehicle Crash

PARADISE TOWNSHIP – One person has died after a multi-vehicle chain reaction crash in Lancaster County. It happened shortly after 6:30 a.m. today at Lincoln Highway East and Belmont Road in Paradise Township. State Police say an eastbound box truck failed to stop when he came upon stopped traffic on the roadway. The box truck crashed into the rear of a sedan, pushing it into the rear of a tractor trailer, which then was pushed into the rear of a pickup truck. The vehicles had been stopped for a red light at the intersection. Officials say the driver of the sedan was killed. His name has not yet been released.

