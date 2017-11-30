Fewer Deadly Crashes On PA Roads Over Holiday

HARRISBURG – PA State Police investigated 981 crashes during the five-day Thanksgiving holiday period from Nov. 22 through Nov. 26. That’s a 5.4% increase compared to the 931 crashes during the same period last year. Of the crashes investigated, 85 were alcohol related, 209 people were injured, and four people were killed. One of the four fatal crashes involved alcohol. Troopers also made 629 DUI arrests, up from 610 in 2016. They issued nearly 16,000 speeding tickets, 1,125 citations for failing to wear a seat belt, and 172 citations to drivers for not securing children in safety seats. The statistics cover only those incidents investigated by PSP.

Related