Man Who Punched Man With Cerebral Palsy Gets Prison

WEST CHESTER (AP) – A man caught on video sucker-punching a man with cerebral palsy outside a Chester County store was sentenced to three to six years in prison. Barry Baker Jr. asked the judge for leniency during Wednesday’s sentencing. Judge William Mahon told Baker he was a bully, a predator, and a coward. He says in 18 years on the bench he has “never had such tangible evidence of someone’s moral compass being so askew.” Baker of Georgetown, Delaware pleaded guilty to simple assault in September. The May 10 attack outside a West Chester convenience store was recorded by the store’s surveillance camera and showed Baker mocking the man before punching him in the face without warning.

Related