Measure Promotes Employment Of People With Disabilities

HARRISBURG – Legislation promoting the employment of people with disabilities is before the PA Senate. Senate Bill 21, known as “Employment First,” establishes a state policy that makes it possible for persons with disabilities to get fulltime jobs after high school at competitive wages in the community. Sen. Bob Mensch is prime sponsor of the measure. Pennsylvania has had an internal “Employment First” policy in place for 20 years, but with no checks and balances. The bill requires state agencies to develop incentives for providers to focus their energies on helping people with disabilities get and keep jobs in private businesses and public agencies.

