More Details Sought On PA Tax Credit Programs

HARRISBURG – Legislation has been introduced requiring state tax credit programs to create annual reports with detailed information. Sponsor of the measure, Rep. Jason Ortitay of Washington & Allegheny Counties says only a few tax credit programs produce annual reports and those reports do not provide sufficient information for citizens to fully understand where the tax credits are going and for what they are being used. House Bill 1947 would require each state tax credit program to create an annual report detailing the name of the taxpayer receiving a tax credit, the amount of the tax credit issued or used in that year, the amount of the tax credit outstanding, and similar information related to taxpayers which buy or are assigned a tax credit. The reports would then be posted on the respective state agency’s website. The bill is before the PA House Finance Committee for consideration.

