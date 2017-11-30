Police Seek Suspect In Ephrata Area Robbery

EPHRATA – Authorities are trying to identify the driver of a vehicle in reference to a recent strong-arm robbery that occurred in the parking lot of Fulton Bank at 1713 West Main Street in Ephrata Township, Lancaster County on November 13 around 11:20 a.m. A male suspect forcibly took a bank deposit bag from a customer as she exited her vehicle to walk into the bank. The suspect is a white male, thin build, between 5’6” – 5’10” tall, with dark hair and was wearing a hooded pull over sweatshirt with a white skull or punisher decal or embroidery on the front. Police are looking for a 2014 or newer Nissan Rogue, possibly graphite blue in color. Photos of the suspect and vehicle can be seen below. Anyone with information is asked to contact Ephrata Police Detective Graeme Quinn at 717-738-9200, ext. 242.

