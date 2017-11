LITITZ – Police are urging all motorists to avoid the area of West Second Avenue in Lititz, Lancaster County. The roadway is closed between West Lemon and West Orange Street for a water main break and will remain closed most of the day. This will have a significant impact on local traffic in the area as well as school traffic for both arrival and dismissal at Warwick High School and Warwick Middle School. Police urge motorists to use alternate routes and allow extra travel time in the area.

Related